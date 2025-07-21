Sinner, Djokovic pull out of Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto due to injury

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have been ruled out of the upcoming Masters 1000 tournament due to injury.
According to CBC Sports, the Wimbledon champion and Paris Olympic medallist on Sunday, July 20, withdrew from the National Bank Open in Toronto due to the injuries they sustained during Wimbledon earlier this month.
The world No. 1, who just won his first Wimbledon title, said that he hurt his right elbow in a fall during the fourth round at the All England Club.
The four-time Grand Slam winner expressed, “Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to prioritise my health."
"I would like to thank Karl Hale, the Tournament Director, for everything he does, and I’m looking forward to returning to Canada and Toronto in the future to play in front of the great fans," he added.
Meanwhile, the 24-time Grand Slam winner who lost in the semi-finals to Sinner pulled out due to a groin injury.
It is worth noting that world No. 5 Jack Draper will also announce that he will skip Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters due to a “not serious” left arm injury from the last major tournament.
The National Bank Open is all set to begin at the Sobeys Stadium from July 26 to Aug 7, 2025.