Jennifer Garner gives sweet birthday shout-out to '13 Going on 30' costar  

Jennifer Garner is celebrating her 13 Going on 30 film co-star, Judy Greer's, milestone birthday with an emotional tribute.
The Elektra actress reminisced about her core memories with her longtime close friend to celebrate the Stick actress' 50th birthday.
Greer marked her birthday celebrations on Sunday, July 20, as she turned 50 and got the sweetest shout-out from her beloved friend.
Taking to Instagram, Garner shared a carousel of photos and intimate moments alongside her co-actress-turned-friend, flaunting their 22 years of connection.
The Daredevil actress penned, "We were friends before taking pictures was a thing, but there is still a little documentation."
"266 months of 'JG' and 600 months of @missjudygreer. Happy 50th, Judy! I love you!" Garner stated.
The accompanying photos and videos featured a few never-before-seen sides of the two actress as they reflect their deep connection with each other.
Some of the moments include the duo rocking matching sweatshirts that read Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer.
The birthday tribute also featured a 13 Going on 30 cast reunion Zoom call with popular actor Mark Ruffalo.
It is pertinent to note that Garner and Greer became best friends while filming their 2004 super hit movie, 13 Going on 30.
Since then, the two have remained strong in their longtime friendship.