Jennifer Garner gives sweet birthday shout-out to '13 Going on 30' costar

Jennifer Garner gives sweet birthday shout-out to 13 Going on 30 costar
Jennifer Garner gives sweet birthday shout-out to '13 Going on 30' costar  

Jennifer Garner is celebrating her 13 Going on 30 film co-star, Judy Greer's, milestone birthday with an emotional tribute.

The Elektra actress reminisced about her core memories with her longtime close friend to celebrate the Stick actress' 50th birthday.

Greer marked her birthday celebrations on Sunday, July 20, as she turned 50 and got the sweetest shout-out from her beloved friend.

Taking to Instagram, Garner shared a carousel of photos and intimate moments alongside her co-actress-turned-friend, flaunting their 22 years of connection.

The Daredevil actress penned, "We were friends before taking pictures was a thing, but there is still a little documentation."

"266 months of 'JG' and 600 months of @missjudygreer. Happy 50th, Judy! I love you!" Garner stated.

P.C: Jennifer Garner Instagram account
P.C: Jennifer Garner Instagram account 

The accompanying photos and videos featured a few never-before-seen sides of the two actress as they reflect their deep connection with each other.

Some of the moments include the duo rocking matching sweatshirts that read Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer.

The birthday tribute also featured a 13 Going on 30 cast reunion Zoom call with popular actor Mark Ruffalo.

It is pertinent to note that Garner and Greer became best friends while filming their 2004 super hit movie, 13 Going on 30.

Since then, the two have remained strong in their longtime friendship. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Chris Martin jokes about cameras at first Coldplay concert after CEO kiss

Chris Martin jokes about cameras at first Coldplay concert after CEO kiss
Coldplay frontman formally acknowledged the camera-focused part of the show

Millie Bobby Brown alarms fans with ‘eleventh’ photo in hospital gown

Millie Bobby Brown alarms fans with ‘eleventh’ photo in hospital gown
Millie Bobby Brown shares mysterious photo days after Netflix unveiled a trailer of 'Stranger Things' season 5

Priyanka Chopra drops steamy glimpses into her birthday trip with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra drops steamy glimpses into her birthday trip with Nick Jonas
The ‘Citidel’ actress celebrated her 43rd birthday in Bahamas with husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

‘Superman’ continues its streak, smashes past $200M in U.S. theaters

‘Superman’ continues its streak, smashes past $200M in U.S. theaters
‘Superman’ globally earned $337.2 million as it is expected to cross over $400

Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine reveals his ‘theatrical’ bedtime routine with kids

Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine reveals his ‘theatrical’ bedtime routine with kids
Chris Pratt is a doting father to daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, as well as sons, Ford and Jack

Charli XCX, George Daniel share inside look at their wild wedding afterparty

Charli XCX, George Daniel share inside look at their wild wedding afterparty
The 32-year-old singer exchanged the vows with George Daniel at Hackney Town Hall on Saturday

Gwyneth Paltrow throws shade at Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Gwyneth Paltrow throws shade at Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of 'Se7en'

Priyanka Chopra sets pulses racing with sizzling beach photo dump: SEE

Priyanka Chopra sets pulses racing with sizzling beach photo dump: SEE
The ‘Heads of State’ actress flaunts her curves in a steamy post-birthday photo dump