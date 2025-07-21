Paul Gascoigne rushed to hospital after collapse, friend reveals details

Former English football legend Paul Gascoigne hospitalised after collapsing at Dorset house.
According to The Sun, former Tottenham Hotspur player Paul Gascoigne was taken to the hospital into intensive care on Friday, July 18, after his friend and former footballer Steve Foster found him semi-collapsed in his house.
Although the condition of Gazza is stable and he has shifted to the acute medical ward, he will remain in the hospital for a few more days.
Foster, who drove the 58-year-old to the hospital, said, “Paul is in the hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now. (Gascoigne) would like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”
The hospitalisation news triggered well-wishes from fans and former players.
The Newcastle and Rangers midfielder has a decorated club and international career and was considered as one of the greatest playmakers of his time.
He scored ten goals for England after being capped 57 times. His emotional breakdown after the 1990 World Cup semi-final defeat to Germany captured the heart of the nation.
Gascoigne, during his club career, won the FA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur and the Scottish Premier League, the Scottish Cup, and the Scottish League Cup with Rangers.