Venus Williams returns to court after 16 months at Washington Open

Venus Williams enthusiastic to return to court after 16 months of absence at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.
According to Reuters, the former world number one will return to action after a year full of health challenges on Monday, July 21, at the Washington Open.
The 45-year-old tennis star decided to embrace the challenge and enjoy every moment on the court after declining a wildcard entry into the tournament.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion ahead of her return said, “Most of the time I don't (take up the offer to play as a wildcard). But this time I had been hitting the ball. And of course I love the game and the hard courts, it's my favourite surface, what I feel comfortable on. So all those different factors."
“My personal goal is to have fun and enjoy the moment, not put too much pressure on myself. I don't know if I define success at this moment in any sort of way other than believing in myself and sticking to my process. That's not easy to do, especially after a layoff. So those are my goals," Serena Williams’ sister added.
The American tennis professional will face 23-year-old Peyton Stearns at the DC Open round of 32 on Monday.
Williams has so far won five Wimbledon singles, two US Opens, and 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles.