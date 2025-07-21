'Relax' singer Preta Gil dies at 50 after brave battle with cancer

Renowned Brazilian singer, Preta Gil, left this world after a short yet brave battle with a life-threatening disease.
The Relax crooner passed away at the age of 50 on Sunday, July 20, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York, as reported by Quem.
Songwriter and businesswoman died due to rectal cancer and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with the chronic illness.
The Andarai hitmaker initially announced that she had recovered from the disease in January 2023, before announcing that the fatal cancer made a comeback in August 2024, impacting four areas of her body, including a metastasis in the peritoneum, two lymph nodes and a nodule in the ureter.
For the advanced treatment of the illness, the deceased was moved to the United States of America in May 2025.
Preta was the fourth child of Brazilian singer-songwriter and former Minister of Culture, Gilberto Gil, among his eight children.
The late musician dropped her first studio album, Prêt-à-Porter, in 2003 before launching her company.
Preta Gil's other albums include Preta (2005), Sou Como Sou (2012), and Todas as Cores (2017).
The departed soul is survived by his only son, whom she shares with her ex-husband and actor, Otavio Muller.