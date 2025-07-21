Justin Bieber 'set to announce Aussie tour' after ‘Swag’ release

Justin Bieber will reportedly announce his first tour, after music hiatus in 2022, following new album release.
On July 11, 2025, the pop icon released his seventh studio album Swag.
As reported by Daily Mail, the radio show 6PR Perth hosts Millsy and Karl recently talked about Justin’s Australian tour plans in their latest show.
“Rumour has it that with the release of his new album Swag, pop icon Justin Bieber will announce an Australian tour… he will make his way to Perth,” they discussed.
Justin’s former concert promoting company, Frontier Touring, also told Rolling Stone that they had no information on potential Australian tour dates. Frontier Touring previously promoted Justin's Justice world tour three years ago.
At that time, the company cited Justin's health issues as the reason for pausing the tour.
“We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first,” the official statement read.
However, despite the widespread rumors, Justin hasn't confirmed if he'll tour the album.
To note, his latest album has achieved a major milestone by becoming the most listened-to album worldwide and securing the biggest global pop streaming debut of the year. Swag secured top positions on both Spotify and Apple Music.