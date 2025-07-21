Justin Bieber 'set to announce Aussie tour' after ‘Swag’ release

Justin Bieber set to announce Aussie tour after ‘Swag’ release
Justin Bieber 'set to announce Aussie tour' after ‘Swag’ release

Justin Bieber will reportedly announce his first tour, after music hiatus in 2022, following new album release.

On July 11, 2025, the pop icon released his seventh studio album Swag.

As reported by Daily Mail, the radio show 6PR Perth hosts Millsy and Karl recently talked about Justin’s Australian tour plans in their latest show.

“Rumour has it that with the release of his new album Swag, pop icon Justin Bieber will announce an Australian tour… he will make his way to Perth,” they discussed.

Justin’s former concert promoting company, Frontier Touring, also told Rolling Stone that they had no information on potential Australian tour dates. Frontier Touring previously promoted Justin's Justice world tour three years ago.

At that time, the company cited Justin's health issues as the reason for pausing the tour.

“We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first,” the official statement read.

However, despite the widespread rumors, Justin hasn't confirmed if he'll tour the album.

To note, his latest album has achieved a major milestone by becoming the most listened-to album worldwide and securing the biggest global pop streaming debut of the year. Swag secured top positions on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian finally posts 41st birthday bash pictures

Khloé Kardashian finally posts 41st birthday bash pictures
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended Khloé Kardashian’s 41st birthday party

Jennifer Lopez shares delightful news ahead of her 56th birthday

Jennifer Lopez shares delightful news ahead of her 56th birthday
Jennifer Lopez set to celebrate her 56th birthday in style by dropping new single, ‘Birthday’

Jennifer Garner gives sweet birthday shout-out to '13 Going on 30' costar

Jennifer Garner gives sweet birthday shout-out to '13 Going on 30' costar
Jennifer Garner appeared in her superhit movie '13 Going on 30' in 2004

Dog the Bounty Hunter's grandson dies after accidental shooting by father

Dog the Bounty Hunter's grandson dies after accidental shooting by father
The American television personality's stepson Gregory Zecca reportedly fatally shot his 13-year-old son

Selena Gomez celebrates early 33rd birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez celebrates early 33rd birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco
The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum has penned an emotional note days ahead of her 33rd birthday

Margot Robbie shares sweet balcony moment with husband Tom Ackerley in Italy

Margot Robbie shares sweet balcony moment with husband Tom Ackerley in Italy
'Barbie' starlet and 'The Sims' star were seen on a hotel balcony in Naples, Italy

Sia sparks romance rumours with reality star months after Dan Bernard split

Sia sparks romance rumours with reality star months after Dan Bernard split
The Australian singer was married to husband Dan Bernard for two years and the pair share a child together

Chris Martin jokes about cameras at first Coldplay concert after CEO kiss

Chris Martin jokes about cameras at first Coldplay concert after CEO kiss
Coldplay frontman formally acknowledged the camera-focused part of the show