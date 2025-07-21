Tom Troupe, legendary actor of ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Mission: Impossible,’ dies at 97

Tom Troupe, the legendary star known for his work in Star Trek and Mission: Impossible, has passed away at the age of 97.

According to his family, the actor took his last breath at his home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California on Sunday, July 20.

Tom, who died from natural causes, is survived by his son Christopher Troupe, daughter-in-law Becky Coulter, granddaughter Ashley Troupe and several nieces and nephews.

The Devil's Brigade star’s sad demise occurred just few days after he turned 97 on Tuesday, July 15.

Born in 1928, in North Kansas City, Missouri, Tom studied at the Herbert Berghof Studio in Manhattan in the early 1950s.

He later served in the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star for his service.

Following the war, Tom returned to New York and made his Broadway debut as Peter van Daan in 1957's The Diary of Anne Frank, which also starred Joseph Schildkraut and Gusti Huber.

Since then, the late actor has appeared in several hit films, including playing David Day in the Mission: Impossible TV series, as well as Lieutenant Matthew Harold in the Star Trek TV series, both in 1967.

His other notable works are The Fugitive, The Wild, Wild West, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Cagney and Lacey, CHiPs, Knots Landing and Murder She Wrote.

Tom Troupe was also a co-founder of The Faculty, a Los Angeles-based acting school, alongside Charles Nelson Reilly, Lu Leonard, John Erman, and Dom DeLuise.

