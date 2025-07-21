Rihanna draws connections to beloved ‘Smurf’ character

Rihanna has opened up about her animated character, Smurfette, in the recently released movie Smurfs.

The Grammy winner drew parallels between herself and her iconic character during a chat with HELLO! Magazine.

She said, "She's still a girl's girl but she is also tough, which I love. She's not afraid of anything, or anyone. She's a leader, determined, and she never gives up. I really feel like I identify with her a lot."

Rihanna added, "She's a beautician and an aesthetician too, so it felt like we have a lot in common. I've always identified with Smurfette, right back to when I was four or five years old, so when this opportunity came up, I just couldn't believe it. It's a dream come true."

The Fenty Beauty brand founder thinks little girls will want to aspire to be like Smurfette after seeing the movie

"She's real and accessible, and you're charmed by her. Little girls are going to believe they can be her or be friends with her,” she noted.

The Smurfs, starring James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, earned 36 million dollars so far in the box office.

