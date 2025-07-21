Amber Heard makes striking return to acting months after welcoming twins

Amber Heard has made a striking return to her acting journey a few months after quietly welcoming her twin babies, Agnes and Ocean.

The 39-year-old American actress showcased her skills once again on stage after a long acting hiatus from the entertainment industry.

According to Mail Online, Heard has taken on a starring role in Spirit of the People, the headline production at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

This show marked her first major project since she last appeared in her iconic film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The Pineapple Express also turned to her official Instagram handle to tease her fans regarding the upcoming project in her July 4th post.

At the time, she captioned, "Work in progress," accompanied by a photo, showing herself on stage while rehearsing for the shoot.

According to Hello, the Spirit of the People also starred renowned American actors, including Brandon Flynn, Lío Mehiel, Ato Blankson-Wood, Zachary Booth, James Cusati-Moyer, Amandla Jahava, Emma Ramos, Julian Sanchez, and Tonatiuh. 

This update comes two months after Amber Heard welcomed the arrival of her twin babies in May this year.

The Rum Diary actress, who moved to Spain in April 2021 to raise her eldest child, Oonagh Paige, has not publicly disclosed the identity of her children's father, as she reportedly chose to become private about her personal life.   

