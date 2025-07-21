Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler step out for romantic date night in New York City 

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler are leaving their fans swooning with their joint appearance in New York City.
The couple, who initially sparked romance speculation in April this year, were spotted together during their cosy date night in NYC last weekend.
According to Page Six, multiple eyewitnesses told the outlet that Kravitz and Butler attended the special screening of immersive theatre company Punchdrunk’s latest production, Viola’s Room at the Shed in Hudson Yards.
The duo was also accompanied by their upcoming film Caught Stealing’s director, Darren Aronofsky, for the movie night.
This sighting of Kravitz and Butler added new fuel to reports that the two grew close since starting to work together for their new crime-comedy movie.
They left fans speculating in April when the two were seen sharing PDA-filled moments on the set of their new film, months after parting ways from their respective partners.
As the Big Little Lies star had called off her engagement with her ex-fiancé, Channing Tatum, in October 2024, after spending three years together.
Butler and his former flame, model Kaia Gerber, ended their three-year-long relationship at the end of 2024.
However, Kravitz and Butler have yet to address the ongoing romance buzz.
On the work front, Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler will not appear together in Caught Stealing, which is slated to be released in theatres on August 29, 2025.