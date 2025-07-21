Scooter Braun breaks silence on ending friendship with Kanye West 

Scooter Braun has finally addressed the ongoing "ill will" with his former client and long-lost pal, Kanye West.
The American businessman and investor has revealed why he cut his ties with the Yeezy founder years after working closely with the rapper.
In the latest episode of the Question Everything podcast with Danielle Robay, Braun said he has parted ways with West after his alleged anti-Semitic remarks.
The 44-year-old record executive noted, "I don’t know him anymore, I think the person that I knew wasn’t someone who says those things."
"I think sometimes the hardest thing to do about someone you care about is mourn them while they are still here," Braun added.
He also revealed that the main reason for cutting ties is the Donda hitmaker's changed and cold behaviour, especially on social media.
The father-of-three additionally stated his work plans and shared that he would rather focus on his children, Jagger, Levi, and Hart.
"I’d rather stand proudly with who I am and who my people are and be gracious and kind to all people than be a part of that," Braun remarked.
For those unaware, Scooter Braun and Kanye West began working in 2016 before ending their work bond in 2018.
It is significant to mention that Braun, who famously worked with Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, announced his retirement from work last year.