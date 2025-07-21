Coldplay to land in legal trouble after kiss-cam drama? Find out


After a viral kiss cam video from Coldplay concert went viral a few days ago, tabloids started reporting that the pop band might land in legal trouble

Last week, Astronomer chief executive Andy Byron resigned from his position after he was was caught on the kiss-cam at a Coldplay gig, getting cozy with the tech company’s head of HR Kristin Cabot.

Amid the ongoing drama, rumors emerged that Andy take a legal action against Coldplay.

A lawyer Ron Zambrano recently reflected on Andy's possible legal position against the British rock band.

He told Mirror, "Any legal claims from Byron would be dead on arrival. He has no grounds to sue. First, it would immediately be struck down as a restriction on creative speech and Coldplay's ability to be artistic during their performances.”

Ron added, “Second, Byron and Cabot waived their right to privacy when they decided to attend a public event, so their public display of affection is on them, not on Coldplay. They just got caught. CEO Andy Bryon has no legal recourse against Coldplay for putting him on the big screen."

To note, Coldplay is next set to perform at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

