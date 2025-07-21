Courteney Cox flaunts her Belieber side in special shout-out to Justin Bieber

Courteney Cox is a Belieber and she isn’t shy to show it off!

In a delightful Instagram post shared on Sunday, July 20, the 61-year-old American actress and film producer dropped a lively video as she gave a big nod to Justin Bieber.

The Friends actress, who often flaunts her skills and interest in music by playing beats on drum sets, this time attempted to play the beat of the Canadian singer’s recently released track, Daisies.

Dressed in a casual fit featuring a black T-shirt, jeans, and chic sunglasses, Cox was seen drumming along to Daisies on her kit of drums and cymbals.

While the actress played the drums, Bieber’s hit song played in the background, adding a lively vibe to the scene.

She tagged Justin Bieber in the caption and wrote, “Didn’t get all the beats but fun trying to learn it. #daisies @lilbieber.”

Fans reaction:

Courteney Cox’s delightful post received immense love and appreciation from her and Justin Bieber’s fans.

“my favorite thing you’ve done to date,” expressed one, while another gushed, “you’re sooo good. i don’t even know how many times i’ve been replaying this video already.”

A third wrote, “Wow such talent!! grooving to . . . You and JB!!”

“yay!! this is iconic. thanks for posting it,” noted a fourth.

Justin Bieber’s Daisies:

Daisies – released on July 14, 2025 – is a lead single from Justin Bieber’s seventh studio album, Swag.

