Shilton’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey set for auction nearly 40 years after iconic match
The jersey that England goalkeeper Peter Shilton wore during the famous 1986 World Cup match against Argentina, known for controversial goal is going to be sold at auction.

In that match, Argentine player Diego Maradona scored goal using his hand to get the ball past Shilton and give Argentina the lead.

The moment is known as "Hand of God" and is also one of the most well-known events in the World Cup history.

When Maradona was asked if he had cheated by using his hand to score the goal, he said, "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God."

Maradona's number 10 jersey from that match was sold in May 2022 for £7.1 million which was the highest amount ever paid for a sports shirt at that time.

Now, the shirt worn by Shilton, currently owned by a private collector in the UK is set to be auctioned and is expected to fetch up to £300,000.

David Convery from Graham Budd Auctions said the experts carefully checked the shirt and confirmed it is the exact one Shilton wore in the famous match by comparing it with photos from that game.

Other shirts from earlier games in the tournament were ruled out to make sure this one is authentic.

The auction is expected to take place in July next year ahead of the 2026 World Cup final.

