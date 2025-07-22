Cristiano Ronaldo spotted cruising through Lisbon in ultra-rare Bugatti: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on a break from football and spending time in Lisbon, Portugal.
A video has recently surfaced showing the Al-Nassr football star, driving a luxury Bugatti car worth $2.2 million.
Ronaldo is currently resting and enjoying vacations with his family, after a busy football season, which ended with Portugal winning the Nations League.
This comes after Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.
CR7 recently received major recognition at the Saudi Pro League's end-of-season awards.
He was named Man of the Match 15 times in 30 league games, more than any other player which earned him the Player of the Season award.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also became the league's top scorer by scoring 25 goals during the 2024-25 season.
Now, Ronaldo and and his club are preparing for the next football season under newly appointed head coach Jorge Jesus, along with the appointment of his close friend and former teammate as acting CEO.
Ronaldo and Semedo previously played together for a short time at Sporting CP B in 2003 before Ronaldo left the Portuguese club to join Manchester United ahead of the 2003-04 season.