'Fantastic Four' stars recount funny in-flight moment to little fan

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' actors Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby got candid about a hilarious in-flight encounter.

On Monday, July 21, the cast of Fantastic Four appeared at BBC Radio 1 to promote their film, which was premiered on the same day at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

In a segment called Kids Ask Difficult Questions, an 8-year-old kid Arthur asked Pedro and Vanessa, "if they ever been told off?"

To which Vanessa recounted their recent flight from London to Mexico City with The Fantastic Four: First Steps co-stars Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach when they were told off for talking too loud.

“Oh yeah, we were told off on a flight recently, the four of us,” Vanessa admitted.

In response, The Last of Us actor added, “That wasn’t very fair, though. We really weren’t doing anything.”

Vanessa quickly corrected, “We protested back. We were talking too much, apparently.”

“We were speaking softly!” Pedro insisted.

The embarrassment did not end there as the actors were later kicked out of first class "for talking"

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress went on to explain,“They just spread us out because we were talking too much, and apparently it was ‘disturbing the other passengers.’ We were like, ‘But we’re having a nice time!’”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to release worldwide on July 25, 2025.

