Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’

Jennifer Lopez’s fans are beyond thrilled!
The 55-year-old American singer, songwriter and actress, who is set to ring in her 56th birthday later this week, has announced the release of a new song titled BIRTHDAY to celebrate her special day.
This exciting announcement sparked a buzz of anticipation among the Unstoppable starlet’s fans.
To fuel her fans’ anticipation, the On The Floor hitmaker dropped a new post on Instagram on Monday, July 21, sharing a new teaser of the upcoming track.
“Name on top of the cake it’s my BIRTHDAY … My new song BIRTHDAY drops Thursday. #linkinbio to pre-save,” she captioned.
In the video, JLo, rocking a figure-hugging white bodycon dress, sets the stage ablaze as she passionately belts out the lyrics of her upcoming song.
Surrounded by a crew of energetic dancers, Lopez delivers a captivating performance, showcasing her dynamic stage presence.
Fans reaction:
Soon after Jennifer Lopez posted the exhilarating teaser, her ardent fans couldn’t contain their excitement and immediately flocked to the comment section to express their anticipation.
“Everyone’s new favorite Birthday anthem is coming!! How exciting,” wrote one.
Another penned, “When JLo sings about her birthday, the world listens, dances, and worships. You wish you were born this iconic.”
“YOUR MUSIC IS MY PRESENT. It’s all I need. Love you love you Jenn,” gushed a third.
When is Jennifer Lopez’s new song BIRTHDAY releasing?
Jennifer Lopez is set to release her upcoming track, BIRTHDAY, on July 24, 2025.