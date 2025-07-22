Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’

Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’
Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’

Jennifer Lopez’s fans are beyond thrilled!

The 55-year-old American singer, songwriter and actress, who is set to ring in her 56th birthday later this week, has announced the release of a new song titled BIRTHDAY to celebrate her special day.

This exciting announcement sparked a buzz of anticipation among the Unstoppable starlet’s fans.

To fuel her fans’ anticipation, the On The Floor hitmaker dropped a new post on Instagram on Monday, July 21, sharing a new teaser of the upcoming track.

“Name on top of the cake it’s my BIRTHDAY … My new song BIRTHDAY drops Thursday. #linkinbio to pre-save,” she captioned.

In the video, JLo, rocking a figure-hugging white bodycon dress, sets the stage ablaze as she passionately belts out the lyrics of her upcoming song.

Surrounded by a crew of energetic dancers, Lopez delivers a captivating performance, showcasing her dynamic stage presence.


Fans reaction:

Soon after Jennifer Lopez posted the exhilarating teaser, her ardent fans couldn’t contain their excitement and immediately flocked to the comment section to express their anticipation.

“Everyone’s new favorite Birthday anthem is coming!! How exciting,” wrote one.

Another penned, “When JLo sings about her birthday, the world listens, dances, and worships. You wish you were born this iconic.”

“YOUR MUSIC IS MY PRESENT. It’s all I need. Love you love you Jenn,” gushed a third.

When is Jennifer Lopez’s new song BIRTHDAY releasing?

Jennifer Lopez is set to release her upcoming track, BIRTHDAY, on July 24, 2025.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Top 10 most streamed artists on Spotify in 2025

Top 10 most streamed artists on Spotify in 2025
Here are top 10 artists who have clinched highest spot on Spotify with their cumulative streams

'Fantastic Four' stars recount funny in-flight moment to little fan

'Fantastic Four' stars recount funny in-flight moment to little fan
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby make candid confession to an 8-year-old kid amid 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' premiere

Lady Gaga suffers scary fall during live Mayhem Tour show in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga suffers scary fall during live Mayhem Tour show in Las Vegas
The 'Abracadabra' singer kicked off her eighth ongoing concert tour Mayhem Ball last week

Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner relive 'Alias' moments in sweet family reunion

Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner relive 'Alias' moments in sweet family reunion
Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper were last appeared in 'Alias' in 2006

'You' star Victoria Pedretti says emotional 'yes' to beau Ethan DeLorenzo

'You' star Victoria Pedretti says emotional 'yes' to beau Ethan DeLorenzo
Victoria Pedretti and Ethan DeLorenzo initially sparked romance speculations in March this year

Anne Hathaway reveals vibrant look for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' role

Anne Hathaway reveals vibrant look for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' role
'The Princess Diaries' alum is reprising he role as Andy Sachs in the 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

'Ted Lasso' hit by major cast shake-up ahead of season 4 premiere

'Ted Lasso' hit by major cast shake-up ahead of season 4 premiere
The sports-comedy drama has revealed the first look for the upcoming season 4 with major cast changes

'Predator: Badlands' trailer teases unlikely bond between android, Predator

'Predator: Badlands' trailer teases unlikely bond between android, Predator
In the 'Predator: Badlands' Elle Fanning has taken the role of synthetic created by the 'Alien' Weyland-Yutani Corporation