Tom Cruise' ex Katie Holmes reconnects with 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua  

Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes, has reunited with her former costar Joshua Jackson years after their iconic collaboration in 2003.
The Batman Begins actress finally reconnected with her Dawson's Creek fellow actor in New York City on Monday, July 21.
During the outing, Katie and Joshua were smiling as they met each other years after the release of their film.
For the day out, The Secret: Dare to Dream starlet was wearing a button-down shirt, which she paired with grey trousers and blue trousers.
Joshua opted for a casual look as he wore an olive green shirt and blue jeans along with matching shoes.
According to People, the classic duo are currently working on their upcoming possible collaboration for the actress’s major directorial project.
The forthcoming project will mark her latest behind-the-camera effort after Alone Together (2022) and Rare Objects (2023).
Reportedly, Katie and Joshua are working on her new movie, Happy Hours, in which the actor will be portraying a leading character.
Deadline reported that Happy Hours is described as a story about two people (Joshua and Katie) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love.
It is important to note that Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who dated each other for a year in 1998, reunited after parting ways in 1999 and have remained amicable since then.