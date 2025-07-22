Tom Cruise' ex Katie Holmes reconnects with 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua

Tom Cruise' ex Katie Holmes reconnects with 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua  


Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes, has reunited with her former costar Joshua Jackson years after their iconic collaboration in 2003.  

The Batman Begins actress finally reconnected with her Dawson's Creek fellow actor in New York City on Monday, July 21.

During the outing, Katie and Joshua were smiling as they met each other years after the release of their film. 

For the day out, The Secret: Dare to Dream starlet was wearing a button-down shirt, which she paired with grey trousers and blue trousers.  

Joshua opted for a casual look as he wore an olive green shirt and blue jeans along with matching shoes.

According to People, the classic duo are currently working on their upcoming possible collaboration for the actress’s major directorial project.


The forthcoming project will mark her latest behind-the-camera effort after Alone Together (2022) and Rare Objects (2023).

Reportedly, Katie and Joshua are working on her new movie, Happy Hours, in which the actor will be portraying a leading character.

Deadline reported that Happy Hours is described as a story about two people (Joshua and Katie) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love.

It is important to note that Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who dated each other for a year in 1998, reunited after parting ways in 1999 and have remained amicable since then. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Lady Gaga suffers scary fall during live Mayhem Tour show in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga suffers scary fall during live Mayhem Tour show in Las Vegas
The 'Abracadabra' singer kicked off her eighth ongoing concert tour Mayhem Ball last week

Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner relive 'Alias' moments in sweet family reunion

Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner relive 'Alias' moments in sweet family reunion
Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper were last appeared in 'Alias' in 2006

'You' star Victoria Pedretti says emotional 'yes' to beau Ethan DeLorenzo

'You' star Victoria Pedretti says emotional 'yes' to beau Ethan DeLorenzo
Victoria Pedretti and Ethan DeLorenzo initially sparked romance speculations in March this year

Anne Hathaway reveals vibrant look for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' role

Anne Hathaway reveals vibrant look for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' role
'The Princess Diaries' alum is reprising he role as Andy Sachs in the 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

'Ted Lasso' hit by major cast shake-up ahead of season 4 premiere

'Ted Lasso' hit by major cast shake-up ahead of season 4 premiere
The sports-comedy drama has revealed the first look for the upcoming season 4 with major cast changes

'Predator: Badlands' trailer teases unlikely bond between android, Predator

'Predator: Badlands' trailer teases unlikely bond between android, Predator
In the 'Predator: Badlands' Elle Fanning has taken the role of synthetic created by the 'Alien' Weyland-Yutani Corporation

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 'Cosby Show' star dies at 54 in Costa Rica

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 'Cosby Show' star dies at 54 in Costa Rica
'The Cosby Show' alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner has reportedly passed away due to drowning

Miley Cyrus amps up anticipation with surprise concert film announcement

Miley Cyrus amps up anticipation with surprise concert film announcement
The ‘Something Beautiful’ singer Miley Cyrus sparks fan frenzy with major announcement of new concert film