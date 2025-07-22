Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert

Justin Timberlake sure knows how to pump up his fans!
On Tuesday, July 22, the 44-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor took to Instagram to gush over his Parisian fans following a smash-hit show in Paris, France, over the weekend.
Hyping up his admirers, the Selfish singer gave them a big shout-out, writing, “It could all be so simple. Thank you, PARIS! And shoutout to the greatest. #JTLIVE25.”
Accompanying the heartfelt caption was a two-slide collection that featured a video and a photo.
In the video, which was a glimpse from Timberlake’s concert in the French capital, the singer could be seen playing a piano as he soulfully belted out the lyrics of one of his hit songs.
Behind him, the band played a captivating beat as the audience enjoyed the performance, capturing the magical moment on their phones.
Fans reaction:
On the post, several die-hard fans of Justin Timberlake gushed over him and his soulful performance through their heartwarming comments.
“Paris looked like legit so much fun!!!!! You sounded phenomenal! Love you!” expressed one.
Another praised, “You were amazing. thank you for this incredible night !”
One more admired, “The energy you brought is exactly why we call you Prince of Pop. Merci beaucoup @justintimberlake.”
Justin Timberlake’s JT Live 2025:
JT Live 2025 refers to the festival and one-off concert extension of Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which was rebranded for its 2025 leg.
The tour is set to conclude in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 30, 2025.