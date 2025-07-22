Olivia Rodrigo wraps European festivals with cheerful photo dump: SEE

Olivia Rodrigo wraps European festivals with cheerful photo dump: SEE
Olivia Rodrigo bid farewell to the thrilling European festivals 2025 with a cheerful post.

The 22-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress took to Instagram on Monday, July 21, to wrap up her electrifying journey of mesmerizing performances at various exciting festivals in Europe.

She concluded the series of events with a lively post that featured a carousel of joy-filled photos taken during the concerts.

In the post’s caption, Rodrigo penned, “that’s a wrap on European festivals!!!!! that was so much fun! thank u to everyone who came out.”

The mesmerizing carousel opened with a snap of the Good 4 U singer, holding a mic on stage, as she performed an epic show in a shimmery mini dress.

Rocking a leopard-print dress in the second photo, the Drivers License singer struck a playful pose with a roaring facial expression.

The third image featured Rodrigo backstage with her crew as they appeared to gear up for a concert, while the fourth slide saw her performing soulfully in a gorgeous lacy black bodycon with sheer tights.

In the fifth snap, the Sour songstress was captured energetically playing a drum kit and the sixth showed her interacting with a huge crowd of her fans.

Adding more to the lively carousel, the singer shared a few more photos of herself on stage.

Olivia Rodrigo performed at eight major European festivals during summer 2025 which included Pinkpop Festival, BST Hyde Park, Glastonbury Festival, Roskilde Festival, Rock Werchter Festival, NOS Alive, Mad Cool Festival, I-Days Festival, and Lollapalooza Paris.

