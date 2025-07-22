Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher takes swipe at Coldplay's Kiss-Cam controversy

Renowned rock band Oasis' front man, Liam Gallagher, left his fans in stitches after taking a brutal jab at Coldplay's viral Kiss-Cam controversy. 

During his headlining concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, the 52-year-old English singer-songwriter told her crowd, "Do we have any lovebirds in the house? Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay, snidey f------camera s---."

On Sunday, July 22, Liam added, "It doesn’t matter to us who you’re f------ mingling with, or tingling with or finge---- with. None of our f------ business."

This statement from Liam comes after the Kiss-Cam moment from Coldplay's Music of the Spheres concert went viral on social media last week.

In the band’s kiss-cam segment, the drone camera caught Astronomer’s former CEO, Andy Byron, off guard as he was enjoying the concert while wrapping arms around his alleged girlfriend, Kristin Cabot, who is said to be the software company's Chief People Officer.

Shortly after realising they were on camera, the married tech mogul from New York ducked his head, while Cabot covered her face and turned her back to the camera.

To which Coldplay’s front man Chris Martin jokingly said, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy."

As the moment became the most viral clip on social media, the incident caused Bryon’s marriage to fail. 

Hours later, he also submitted his resignation to his company, which has been accepted by the officials. 

Since then, the couple has been facing severe scrutiny on social media.  

