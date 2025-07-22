Lady Gaga suffers scary fall during live Mayhem Tour show in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga has faced frightening mishaps before appearing on stage for her headline-grabbing Mayhem Tour stop in Las Vegas.

The Poker Face crooner suddenly tripped and fell while performing her iconic rendition, Vanish into You, from her seventh studio album, Mayhem.

A fan shared the video clip on X showing Gaga surrounded by her camera crew, who were recording her performance closely.

Before she headed towards the stage, the Abracadabra hitmaker suddenly slipped on the floor, leaving fans shocked. However, the Grammy-winning artist quickly got up and continued her electrifying performance.

This is not the first time an artist faced onstage mishap, as several other singers recently experienced malfunctions, including Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Janet Jackson.

For those unaware, Gaga is back on the road after her classic 2022 headlining tour, Chromatica Ball, in support of her sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The Die With A Smile singer officially kicked off her eighth concert tour, 2025 Mayhem Ball, on Wednesday, July 16, in Las Vegas.

Gaga announced the Mayhem Ball tour on March 26, 2025, in a statement on her Instagram handle, "I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore, but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going."

She will next perform in North America and Europe, with stops in New York City, Chicago, London and Milan, before concluding the tour in Tokyo on January 25, 26, 29 and 30. 

