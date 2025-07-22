Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux


Pedro Pascal melted hearts as he shared a touching moment with his sister Lux on the red carpet at the LA premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

While posing on the red carpet the Materialists star took a moment to fix the bottom of his sister’s gown, making sure every detail was red carpet-ready.

The Queen of Coal served looks in the halterneck number which featured flattering cut-out detailing.

Meanwhile, Pedro sported a white blazer over a matching tank top with a b&w cravat around his neck, a red carnation in his lapel, black wide-leg trousers, and Oxfords.

The sibling duo are especially close, with Pedro calling Lux “one of the most powerful people and personalities” he’s ever encountered.

Speaking to Esquire last year, he opened up about his bond with Lux, “She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I've ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

Pedro stated that he had always felt “parental” to Lux and his younger brother Nicolás after his mother, Veronica Pascal's tragic death in February 1999.

To note, the Gladiator II star starred as the flexible Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the movie which is set to hit the theater on July 25.

