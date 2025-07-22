Anton Stach signs four-year deal with Leeds United from Hoffenheim

Leeds United has officially confirmed that they have signed midfielder Anton Stach from the German club Hoffenheim.
The 26-year-old has agreed to a four-year contract with the Premier League club worth €20 million ($23.8 million).
This makes him the sixth player that manager Daniel Farke has added to the squad during this summer's transfer window.
After the signing, the Anton expressed on club’s website, “First of all, I am feeling really good. I am excited to join such a good team, such a good Premier League team, and I am looking forward to the next season."
The player went on to share, “My style of play, I would say I am an aggressive player. I am good in duels. I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents and it would be good for the Premier League. Now we will see, I will try my best!"
Anton is known as a box-to-box midfielder with strong defensive abilities.
According to FBRef stats, comparing him to the other players in his position across Europe's top five leagues, he performs exceptionally well in key defensive areas.
Anton ranks in the 93rd percentile for interceptions (1.65 per 90), 99th percentile for clearances (3.65 per 90) and 88th percentile for aerials won (1.83 per 90).
The player further expressed about playing on his home ground, saying, “I am really excited to play at home with the fans because I think the fans are really good here and as well away. I want to feel the atmosphere because I heard and I saw so many videos of the fans, the promotion [parade] last year over 150,000 people in the city."
Moreover, during the 2023/24 season, Anton had the second-highest number of interceptions (74) among all players in Europe's top five football leagues.