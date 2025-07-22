Joey Jones, beloved Liverpool and Wrexham hero passes away at 70

Former Liverpool and Wrexham player Joey Jones has passed away at the age of 70 after a period of illness.

His passing was confirmed by Liverpool legend John Aldridge on Tuesday morning in a statement on social media.

The statement read, "More sad news folks Joey Jones passed away last night. "What a lovely man and an inspirational full back who gave his heart and soul in a red shirt and for all the clubs he played for!"

Meanwhile, a Wrexham expressed grief over the news by writing, "Wrexham AFC are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Joey Jones, who sadly died in the early hours of this morning aged 70 after a battle with illness."

The left-back, who played 72 matches for the Wales national team, played for Wrexham three different times in his career and also played for big clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Huddersfield Town.

His time at Liverpool was particularly successful where in just three years, he won several major trophies including the First Division title, two European Cups, a UEFA Cup and a European Super Cup.

When Liverpool beat the German club Borussia Monchengladbach in the 1977 European Cup final in Rome, Jones became the first Welsh player to win that prestigious trophy.

To celebrate this, Liverpool fans made a large and humorous banner that said, "Joey ate the frogs legs, made the Swiss roll, now he's munching Gladbach." 

Now, Wrexham football club has decided to pay tribute to Jones by creating a statue of him which will be placed in the public square outside the Kop Stand at their home stadium, called Stok Cae Ras.

