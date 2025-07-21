Liam Dawson makes Test comeback after 8 years for crucial India clash

Liam Dawson, a spin bowler has been selected to play for England in a Test match against India at Old Trafford and it will be his first Test appearance in eight years.

He is taking the place of Shoaib Bashir, another spin bowler who got a broken finger during England's recent win in the third Test at Lord's.

England is currently leading the series 2-1 and if they win the fourth Test in Manchester, they will win the entire series which they haven't won in a five-match Test series since 2018.

Dawson will be playing his fourth Test match for England, with his last appearance was in July 2017 against South Africa.

Since then England has played 102 Test matches without him being selected.

On his comeback, a right-handed batsman Harry Brook shared his thoughts, saying, "He brings experience and guile. He's very skilful. He's been around the block, played hundreds of games and he's a great bloke. He's very competitive and he's a very good player," as per BBC Sports.

"He was very nervous before his T20 comeback and I'm sure he'll be nervous this week. I'm sure he'll let his experience and skills take over," the player added.

England XI for fourth Test v India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

