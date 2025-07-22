Rich Hill to become MLB's oldest active player after joining Kansas City Royals

Rich Hill, the veteran left-hander, has secured his position in the big leagues as he gears up to join his career's 14th team.
The pitcher is expected to join the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, July 21, as the team is gearing up for a series against the Chicago Cubs.
At the age of 45, he has become one of five players over the age of 45 to play in the majors post-2010, and the first since 2018.
On his debut with the Royals, Rich will be tied with Edwin Jackson for the most teams played for in MLB history.
The Tony Conigliaro Award winner signed a minor-league contract with the Royals in May, where he pitched 42 innings with a 5.36 ERA and 1.62 WHIP, while striking out 61 batters.
In early July, Rich struck out 10 batters in five innings, becoming the first 45-year-old to strike out 10 batters in a professional game since Nolan Ryan in 1992.
His baseball journey has been nothing short of impressive, as he was part of some renowned teams, including the Cubs (2005-2008), Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox (2010-2012, 2015, 2022, 2024), and Cleveland Guardians (2013).
From 2014, he was part of the Los Angeles Angels squad, followed by the New York Yankees (2014), Athletics (2016), Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and San Diego Padres (2023).