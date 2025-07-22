Cristiano Ronaldo's appeal falls flat as call to Premier League star leaked

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attempted to persuade Jhon Arias to join him at Al-Nassr this summer, but the midfielder rejected his guidance in favour of Wolves.
According to Manchester Evening News, following an impressive display with Fluminense at the Club World Cup, the Colombian attracted interest from numerous elite clubs across the globe.
It's understood that Riyadh-based Al-Nassr, who secured third place in the Saudi Pro League last campaign, were among the sides keen on landing the 27-year-old's signature.
"It was Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's team. The kid (Arias) received a call from Cristiano Ronaldo asking him to go over there to play with him at Al-Nassr. Cristiano has shares in the team," reports the Mirror.
Discussing Ronaldo's influence given his remarkable career, Asprilla added, "It's easier for Cristiano to convince someone than the owner. If Cristiano calls you... he called to see if he would change his mind because he hadn't signed yet, but he wanted to go to the Premier League, so he thanked Cristiano, and they offered him a lot of money, but he didn't accept and went to England."
In the end, Arias chose to make the switch to the Premier League with Wolves.