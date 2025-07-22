Cristiano Ronaldo's appeal falls flat as call to Premier League star leaked

Cristiano Ronaldos appeal falls flat as call to Premier League star leaked
Cristiano Ronaldo's appeal falls flat as call to Premier League star leaked

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly attempted to persuade Jhon Arias to join him at Al-Nassr this summer, but the midfielder rejected his guidance in favour of Wolves.

According to Manchester Evening News, following an impressive display with Fluminense at the Club World Cup, the Colombian attracted interest from numerous elite clubs across the globe.

It's understood that Riyadh-based Al-Nassr, who secured third place in the Saudi Pro League last campaign, were among the sides keen on landing the 27-year-old's signature.

"It was Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's team. The kid (Arias) received a call from Cristiano Ronaldo asking him to go over there to play with him at Al-Nassr. Cristiano has shares in the team," reports the Mirror.

Discussing Ronaldo's influence given his remarkable career, Asprilla added, "It's easier for Cristiano to convince someone than the owner. If Cristiano calls you... he called to see if he would change his mind because he hadn't signed yet, but he wanted to go to the Premier League, so he thanked Cristiano, and they offered him a lot of money, but he didn't accept and went to England."

In the end, Arias chose to make the switch to the Premier League with Wolves.

Related
Read more : Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted cruising through Lisbon in ultra-rare Bugatti: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted cruising through Lisbon in ultra-rare Bugatti: Watch
Ronaldo is currently on a break after a busy football season, which ended with Portugal winning the Nations League

Rich Hill to become MLB's oldest active player after joining Kansas City Royals

Rich Hill to become MLB's oldest active player after joining Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have called up Rich Hill ahead of their series against the Chicago Cubs

Liam Dawson makes Test comeback after 8 years for crucial India clash

Liam Dawson makes Test comeback after 8 years for crucial India clash
Liam Dawson is taking the place of Shoaib Bashir, another spin bowler who got a broken finger during England's recent

Shilton’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey set for auction nearly 40 years after iconic match

Shilton’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey set for auction nearly 40 years after iconic match
The moment, known as 'Hand of God' is one of the most well-known events in the World Cup history

Marcus Rashford ready for new chapter as Barcelona loan confirmed

Marcus Rashford ready for new chapter as Barcelona loan confirmed
Marcus Rashford will undergo a medical examination with Barcelona in the next few days

Paul Gascoigne rushed to hospital after collapse, friend reveals details

Paul Gascoigne rushed to hospital after collapse, friend reveals details
Former Tottenham footballer Paul Gascoigne hospitalised after collapsing in Dorset

Venus Williams returns to court after 16 months at Washington Open

Venus Williams returns to court after 16 months at Washington Open
Venus Williams all set to play first match after 16-month layoff at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Sinner, Djokovic pull out of Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto due to injury

Sinner, Djokovic pull out of Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto due to injury
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner sustain injuries at All England Club during Wimbledon