Qatar makes history with bid to host 2036 Olympics, Paralympics

Doha aims to bring Olympics and Paralympics to middle east for first time in 2036

Qatar has confirmed it is in talks to host the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics and bring the games to the Middle East for the first time.

According to Sky News, the Qatar Olympic Committee said it wants to "showcase the potential of Arab youth on the global stage" - building on the hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), under the new leadership of Kirsty Coventry, has pledged to involve its members more in the selection of host cities.

Qatar had been overlooked for the 2032 Olympics because Thomas Bach's IOC fast-tracked Brisbane as host under a preferred bidder process.

The Gulf nation could face a neighbouring challenge from Saudi Arabia, which is staging the men's World Cup in 2034 after also investing its wealth into sports megaprojects.

India is also a potentially strong challenger with Nita Ambani, an influential IOC member. She is the wife of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who heads the Reliance Industries conglomerate.

The Qatar Olympic Committee said it is already involved in "ongoing discussions" with the IOC as part of the host city election process and has 95% of the required sports infrastructure already in place.

