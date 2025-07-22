Diogo Jota wife pens heartbreaking post on 1-month wedding anniversary

The wife of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has marked what would have been their first month married, three weeks after he died in a car crash.
According to BBC, Rute Cardoso shared photos of their 22 June wedding in a post to Instagram.
Three pictures were accompanied with the words "one month of our 'until death do us part'," adding she was "forever" his.
Jota, 28, was killed on 3 July when a Lamborghini he was travelling in with his younger brother, Andre Silva, suffered a tyre blow-out, crashed and caught fire in Cernadilla in the Zamora province of Spain.
Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club.
He also helped them win the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022 - also winning the latter in 2024 - and the Premier League title last season.
Liverpool last week took the decision to retire their number 20 shirt in his honour.
A mural has also been created near the stadium with the number painted on, and a collection of messages from fans.