England reaches Euro 2025 final after dramatic win over Italy

England has reached its third consecutive major tournament final as the Lionesses handed a devastating defeat to Italy in the Euro 2025 semi-final.
On Tuesday, July 22, Michelle Agyemang helped push England closer to the final with a last-second goal after the match went into extra time.
With seconds left in extra time, Chloe Kelly saved the game by scoring a goal and snatching a 2-1 win for England.
During the dramatic match, Italy took the lead just past 30 minutes after the Lionesses' defence allowed Barbara Bonansea to score a stunning close-range goal.
Fans also showed their support to Jess Carter, who suffered extreme racial abuse during the tournament, by standing to applaud in the 16th minute.
Several injuries also affected the match, as in the second half, Lauren James was taken off from the field with an apparent ankle injury, while on the Italian side, skipper Cristiana Girelli required medical attention and was replaced by former Everton striker Martina Piemonte.
Talking to ITV Sport following the stunning win, England defender Lucy Bronze said, "We don't do things the easy way, but we find a way to win. We dug deep and found a way to get the ball in the back of the net."
England will face off against either Spain or Germany in the final clash of the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro on Sunday, July 27.
In the Spain vs. Germany match on Wednesday, July 23, the former team will be aiming for their first Euro title, while the latter will have their eyes set on their record ninth title.