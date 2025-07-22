Prince William and Harry’s cousin’s tragic cause of death revealed

The tragic cause of death of Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin, Rosie Roche, has finally been revealed.
In a heartbreaking update shared earlier this week, it was reported that Roche, who was 20 years old at the time of her passing, was found death by her family at her Wiltshire home.
Now, the Daily Mail, in its latest report on Tuesday, July 22, shared the tragic cause that led to her demise.
According to the coroner who spoke to the outlet, Rosie Roche’s cause of death was recorded as a “traumatic head injury” and a firearm was discovered near to her body.
In previous updates, it was reported that Roche’s mother Pippa and sister Agatha were the first to find her lifeless body.
“Rosie was getting ready to go away with friends and was packing her belongings at home,” shared Wiltshire and Swindon’s area coroner Grant Davies at the beginning of her investigation.
She also noted, “Upon checking the office in the house, Agatha found Rosie deceased and she was slumped over a firearm with significant head trauma.”
Adding to her statement, Grant told that police have considered the death as non-suspicious and nothing at the scene hinted at third-party involvement.
Notably, Prince William and Prince Harry have yet not made any statement regarding their cousin’s death.