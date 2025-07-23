Taylor Swift's legacy to be honoured in new 'Channel 4' docuseries

Taylor Swift's new two-part documentary series has been confirmed to air on the UK's Channel 4.

Titled Taylor and directed by Guy King, the docuseries will explore the Lover crooner's two decades in the music industry, as they will be using materials from a "rare archive."

Taking a deep dive into the 14-time Grammy winner's journey to becoming the pop icon, the project will feature interviews with high-profile commentators, industry insiders, and fans.

Channel 4 also noted that the series will reveal a fresh perspective into Taylor's story and will span through her life from an ambitious teen with big dreams to becoming one of the most influential figures in the present.

The network documentary comes after her record-breaking Eras tour and a Netflix special titled Miss Americana.

Discussing the project, director Guy shared, "Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st-century voice for women and young people."

Highlighting her influence from days when the internet was not as readily available, he added, "Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave. With her fame came controversy, which she so skilfully wrestled to the floor. We're excited to tell her story."

The series was edited by BAFTA winner Martin Thompson and produced by Sandpaper Films, and while the exact premiere dates have not been confirmed, it is expected to air in the UK later this year.

