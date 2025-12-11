Taylor Swift is proud to be part of a phenomenon, as she drops the final teaser of her upcoming documentary, The Eras Tour: The Final Show.
On Thursday, December 11, the pop star turned to her Instagram account to share yet another exciting piece of footage from her Disney+ docuseries.
In the clip, Taylor expressed her bewilderment at the thousands of eye contacts, magical moments and bonds she shared with Swifties throughout her headline-making world tour.
The caption of the social media post read, "There truly was magic in the eras. I can't wait for you guys to see the first two episodes of The End of an Era and relive The Eras Tour: The Final Show TOMORROW on @disneyplus starting 12 am PT/ 3am ET."
Moreover, the exciting video also featured a small glimpse of Taylor sharing a sweet kiss with her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.
The social media update came right after the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Taylor's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was the Top Album of 2025, earning the highest certification on their year-end list, surpassing 5 million RIAA-certified units.
Notably, The End of an Era is a six-episode documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking Eras Tour.