  By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift 'can't wait' for Eras Tour docuseries amid RIAA honour

The 'Lover' hitmaker's highly anticipated concert film is set to release its first two episodes on Friday

  • By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift is proud to be part of a phenomenon, as she drops the final teaser of her upcoming documentary, The Eras Tour: The Final Show.

On Thursday, December 11, the pop star turned to her Instagram account to share yet another exciting piece of footage from her Disney+ docuseries.

In the clip, Taylor expressed her bewilderment at the thousands of eye contacts, magical moments and bonds she shared with Swifties throughout her headline-making world tour.

The caption of the social media post read, "There truly was magic in the eras. I can't wait for you guys to see the first two episodes of The End of an Era and relive The Eras Tour: The Final Show TOMORROW on @disneyplus starting 12 am PT/ 3am ET."

Moreover, the exciting video also featured a small glimpse of Taylor sharing a sweet kiss with her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.

The social media update came right after the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that Taylor's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was the Top Album of 2025, earning the highest certification on their year-end list, surpassing 5 million RIAA-certified units.

Notably, The End of an Era is a six-episode documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking Eras Tour.

