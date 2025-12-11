Johnny Depp returns to Japan first time in 8 years for special event

Entertainment
Johnny Depp has returned to Japan first time in eight years for a special event.

On Sunday, December 7, he received a warm welcome by fans Tokyo Comic-Con.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor met over 3,000 people in two days at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe Convention Center.

A source told PEOPLE, “Johnny is feeling overwhelmingly touched by the fan receptions he's received. He sees and recognizes all those who have stood by and supported him through these last several years.”

The insider continued, “It was his first trip back to Japan in eight years, and while much has changed since then, their love for Johnny remains steadfast. Tokyo has always held a special place in Johnny's heart. He's very much enjoyed his stay and can't wait to return."

Tokyo Comic-Con saw a whopping 97,000 attendees, making it the biggest crowd ever. The tickets for three-day extravaganza were gone in just 10 minutes.

During the panel discussion at the event, the convention organizers gave Johnny a custom piece of artwork.

The artwork featured his character Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in the style of the Japanese Anime TV series One Piece.

