Meghan Markle has vowed to make the Christmas season special for her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
In the Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, she made an emotional confession about her children's Christmas traditions.
Besides decorating a Christmas tree, Meghan makes her children's holidays special with Advent calendars.
She prepared the surprised, with the white and red calendars were customised with the children's names, "Archie" and "Lili," with pockets containing numbers for each day leading up to Christmas.
"I'm writing, 'I love you because you're so kind,' 'I love you because you're so brave,'" Meghan said about the affirmative words she penned in her signature calligraphy as she filled the pockets with small notes and goodies.
"Hopefully, we have these for quite a long time. A tradition has to have a beginning," she noted.
Meghan shares her son, Prince Archie, 6, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4, with her husband, Prince Harry, and in a 2024 interview, she said that the holiday season "gets better" every year for her family.
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration premiered on Netflix on December 3 and followed seasons one and two of With Love, Meghan on Netflix, her lifestyle series.