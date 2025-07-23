Jonas Brothers’ dad breaks silence on buying band’s partial music catalog

Jonas Brothers' father, Kevin Jonas Sr. has released the first statement after buying a partial catalog of the band's 2023 album, The Album.
The father-of-three, who purchased the partial music catalogue on Tuesday, July 22, expressed his excitement during a chat with Billboard.
He told the media outlet, "I don’t know that anybody can love your music any more than I do or be any more proud of you. I am not asking for less than the purchase price but for consideration of the passion I’ll bring to keeping your legacy thriving.”
According to the report, Kevin Sr. purchased the assets using capital from a $300 million debt package backed by Corrum Capital, Bardin Hill, Cliffwater, and One William Street.
The deal includes the publishing and recording rights to The Album, Happiness Begins, and the band's upcoming seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown.
Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas also released a statement on their father’s “full circle” moment.
The boy band shared, “It feels like coming full circle. We are passionate about songwriting and the creative process, and Leslie DiPiero [Jonas Group Publishing president] has always been a true champion for songwriters and creators.”
Notably, Jonas Brothers left Disney’s Hollywood Records and bought back their master recordings, merchandise and publishing rights in 2012.