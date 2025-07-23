Princess Elisabeth wraps Belgian National Day festivities in Brussels

Princess Elisabeth wraps Belgian National Day festivities in Brussels
Belgian Royal family has concluded the National Day festivities in style! 

The next heir to the Belgian throne, Princess Elisabeth, made a stunning appearance at the star-studded annual celebrations in Parc du Cinquantenaire.

To mark a public holiday, the 23-year-old royal member was accompanied by her parents, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe.

Her siblings Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Emmanuel have also joined their sister for the star-studded event at St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral.

Throughout the day, the Belgian royal changed three more outfits while saving the most glamorous outfit for the last.

During the festivities, Her Royal Highness set the fashion bar high as she dazzled in an eye-catching ensemble by Victoria Beckham.

For the glam, the princess opted for a minimal makeup with subtle blue eye-shadow and a rosy-hued lip.

In addition to these, Elisabeth, who returned home for the summer break from Harvard, was wearing a neon-green chiffon dress.

The second lieutenant in the Belgian Army then changed into her Army uniform for the military and civilian parade following the church ceremony.

It is important to note that Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, was elevated to the dukedom after her grandfather, Albert II, abdicated on 21 July 2013. 

