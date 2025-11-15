Royal

King Charles receives unexpected invite from 'Love Island' winner

The monarch marked his 77th birthday celebration at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales

  By Hania Jamil
King Charles was left amused after he received an intriguing gym invite from a Love Island winner.

During the monarch's royal birthday festivities in South Wales, held at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, the 2021 Love Island champion, Liam Reardon, proposed an unexpected offer.

The television personality suggested the King might visit his soon-to-open fitness facility for a training session.

"I'm opening a gym next week, so if you ever fancy a little session, let me know, we'll have a little session together," Reardon told the monarch during their encounter at the historic venue.

The king responded to the amusement proposal with a befitting reply, sharing that he "try to do my exercise twice a day".

Reardon later recounted how he complimented the King's physical condition, saying, "You look fit anyway."

Charles expressed interest in the gym venture, enquiring about the new facility whilst maintaining good humour throughout the conversation.

The celebration brought together prominent Welsh figures from entertainment and social media.

Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones joined the gathering alongside TikTok personality Lewis Leigh, creating an eclectic mix of guests at the historic venue.

The birthday celebration took an exciting turn when attendees serenaded King Charles with Happy Birthday.

Charles then sliced into a specially crafted confection, a vanilla sponge creation designed to resemble Cyfarthfa Castle, complete with jam and buttercream filling.

The historic castle, constructed in 1825 as home to ironmaster William Crawshay, marks its bicentenary this year.

