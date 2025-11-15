Royal

Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause

Kensington Palace shares key update after celebrating King Charles' 77th birthday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause
Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause 

Cancer-stricken Princess Kate Middleton has released meaningful advice for her beloved Mother Nature, as she prepares for her winter break. 

A day after celebrating King Charles III's 77th birthday, the Princess of Wales shared a piece of guidance on her infamous Mother Nature series.

"MOTHER NATURE: AUTUMN, Autumn - a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter’s rest. C," Catherine captioned her post. 

In the heart-warming video, the future Queen lent her voice to the clip, while embracing the shortening of days and the growth of longer shadows in autumn.

She also highlighted the importance of energy that is naturally turning summer into the Autumn season, where an individual must overlook the season for the reflection and "refinement."

Prince William's kind-hearted life partner also encouraged them to pay attention and to listen to Mother Nature in every way possible. 

For the unversed, Catherine has been suffering from undisclosed form of cancer since March last year. 

She disclosed her disease via an emotional video message after undergoing abdominal surgery in January 2024. 

However, the mom-of-four completed her chemotherapy in September last year and announced she was in remission in January, 2025. 

In addition to Kate Middleton, King Charles III has also been battling with an unspecified form of cancer since last year.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie
King Charles should be 'concerned' about Sarah Ferguson's next move after Royal fallout

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday
The Duchess of Edinburgh makes special effort to strengthen ties between UK and Peru

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour
King Abdullah II touches down in Indonesia as part of his five-country Asia tour

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'
Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker breaks silence after facing dangerous incident in London

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday
His Majesty King Charles III takes driver’s seat for a tram-train journey in South Wales on his special day

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy
European Royal shows solidarity with Princess Eugenie in rare public appearance

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK
Sarah Ferguson hit with another setback amid reports of moving to Portugal

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch
The British monarch makes a delightful appearance in Wales to open a new project on his 77th birthday

Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication

Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication
The Duke of Sussex and Buckingham Palace spar over alleged courtesy claims

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday
Queen Camilla celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday in the most special way

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales
King Charles opens new South Wales Metro Depot on his 77th birthday

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show
The Monaco Royal Family shares significant update on Prince Charlène and Prince Albert's new engagement