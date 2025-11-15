Kate Middleton drops key advice on Mother Nature just before her winter pause 

Cancer-stricken Princess Kate Middleton has released meaningful advice for her beloved Mother Nature, as she prepares for her winter break.
A day after celebrating King Charles III's 77th birthday, the Princess of Wales shared a piece of guidance on her infamous Mother Nature series.
"MOTHER NATURE: AUTUMN, Autumn - a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter’s rest. C," Catherine captioned her post.
In the heart-warming video, the future Queen lent her voice to the clip, while embracing the shortening of days and the growth of longer shadows in autumn.
She also highlighted the importance of energy that is naturally turning summer into the Autumn season, where an individual must overlook the season for the reflection and "refinement."
Prince William's kind-hearted life partner also encouraged them to pay attention and to listen to Mother Nature in every way possible.
For the unversed, Catherine has been suffering from undisclosed form of cancer since March last year.
She disclosed her disease via an emotional video message after undergoing abdominal surgery in January 2024.
However, the mom-of-four completed her chemotherapy in September last year and announced she was in remission in January, 2025.
In addition to Kate Middleton, King Charles III has also been battling with an unspecified form of cancer since last year.