Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie

Sarah Ferguson has sparked concerns in Royal circles with her potential move for financial gains.
In last two months, the children's author lost everything, her grace, her right live at the Royal Lodge alongside ex-husband, Andrew, her role as the patron of six UK charities, and her title, The Duchess of York.
Her life became a nightmare with a resurfaced apology email - she had sent to the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, referring to him as her "supreme friend."
Fergie's troubles intensified when Andrew relinquished his Royal title, later formally stripped of by King Charles leaving the former Duchess - with absolutely nothing.
Now, Sarah is said to be concerned about her forthcoming financial crisis, compelling the 66-year-old to plan selling the heirlooms - including some bombshell possessions of her friend and Charles ex-wife, Princess Diana.
"Fergie is the one who is truly sitting on a goldmine, thanks to her friendship with the late Princess Diana," an insider told New Idea.
The source continued, "Fergie’s long hoarded correspondence from Diana, with some letters containing vivid details about her disastrous marriage to Charles."
"Anything related to Diana can fetch a fortune. The treasure-trove of letters from Diana is Fergie’s secret weapon," they added.
Sarah Ferguson and late Princess Diana were best friends, with reports suggesting that Prince Harry and William's wife was the one to set Fergie up on a date with the then-Prince Andrew.
This update is deemed as concerning for King Charles - whose image can be tarnished by the content of those letters, if and when Sarah decides to public them via a tell-all memoir or a bombshell interview.