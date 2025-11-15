Royal

Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie

King Charles should be 'concerned' about Sarah Ferguson's next move after Royal fallout

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Dianas explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie
Princess Diana's explosive letters about King Charles can be ‘used’ by Fergie

Sarah Ferguson has sparked concerns in Royal circles with her potential move for financial gains.

In last two months, the children's author lost everything, her grace, her right live at the Royal Lodge alongside ex-husband, Andrew, her role as the patron of six UK charities, and her title, The Duchess of York.

Her life became a nightmare with a resurfaced apology email - she had sent to the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, referring to him as her "supreme friend."

Fergie's troubles intensified when Andrew relinquished his Royal title, later formally stripped of by King Charles leaving the former Duchess - with absolutely nothing.

Now, Sarah is said to be concerned about her forthcoming financial crisis, compelling the 66-year-old to plan selling the heirlooms - including some bombshell possessions of her friend and Charles ex-wife, Princess Diana.

"Fergie is the one who is truly sitting on a goldmine, thanks to her friendship with the late Princess Diana," an insider told New Idea.

The source continued, "Fergie’s long hoarded correspondence from Diana, with some letters containing vivid details about her disastrous marriage to Charles."

"Anything related to Diana can fetch a fortune. The treasure-trove of letters from Diana is Fergie’s secret weapon," they added.

Sarah Ferguson and late Princess Diana were best friends, with reports suggesting that Prince Harry and William's wife was the one to set Fergie up on a date with the then-Prince Andrew. 

This update is deemed as concerning for King Charles - whose image can be tarnished by the content of those letters, if and when Sarah decides to public them via a tell-all memoir or a bombshell interview.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday
The Duchess of Edinburgh makes special effort to strengthen ties between UK and Peru

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour
King Abdullah II touches down in Indonesia as part of his five-country Asia tour

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'
Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker breaks silence after facing dangerous incident in London

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday
His Majesty King Charles III takes driver’s seat for a tram-train journey in South Wales on his special day

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy
European Royal shows solidarity with Princess Eugenie in rare public appearance

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK
Sarah Ferguson hit with another setback amid reports of moving to Portugal

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch
The British monarch makes a delightful appearance in Wales to open a new project on his 77th birthday

Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication

Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication
The Duke of Sussex and Buckingham Palace spar over alleged courtesy claims

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday
Queen Camilla celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday in the most special way

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales
King Charles opens new South Wales Metro Depot on his 77th birthday

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show
The Monaco Royal Family shares significant update on Prince Charlène and Prince Albert's new engagement

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace
After a high-stake Palace meeting, the Royal Family delivers suprising news