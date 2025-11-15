Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday

Duchess Sophie becomes Royal Family's pride in Peru with milestone engagement.
As part of her 10-day visit to the South and Central America, The Duchess of Edinburgh held a key meeting in Peru to strengthen its ties with the UK.
In a video shared by the official Instagram account of the British Embassy in Lima, Sophie could be seen interacting with Peru's President, José Jerí, the Chancellor, Ambassador Hugo De Zelaand and other government officials.
Wearing a floral monochrome dress, King Charles' sister-in-law struck a pose standing next to the president.
While a delightful clip in the video also captured the royal engaging the audience during the discussion held at the Government Palace.
Alongside the Instagram reel was a caption that read, "To conclude her visit, Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh, had a protocol greeting with the President of the Republic, José Jerí and the Chancellor, Ambassador Hugo De Zela."
"We are proud that the visit of The Duchess continues to strengthen the more than 200 years of friendship and collaboration between Peru and the United Kingdom," it added.
The 60-year-old wife of Prince Edward had reportedly arrived in Panama after concluding her Peru visit on Friday.
This update from Duchess Sophie came on the same night King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday in Wales, alongside his wife Queen Camilla.