Royal

Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday

The Duchess of Edinburgh makes special effort to strengthen ties between UK and Peru

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday
Duchess Sophie holds key meeting in Peru after King Charles 77th birthday

Duchess Sophie becomes Royal Family's pride in Peru with milestone engagement.

As part of her 10-day visit to the South and Central America, The Duchess of Edinburgh held a key meeting in Peru to strengthen its ties with the UK.

In a video shared by the official Instagram account of the British Embassy in Lima, Sophie could be seen interacting with Peru's President, José Jerí, the Chancellor, Ambassador Hugo De Zelaand and other government officials.

Wearing a floral monochrome dress, King Charles' sister-in-law struck a pose standing next to the president.

While a delightful clip in the video also captured the royal engaging the audience during the discussion held at the Government Palace.

Alongside the Instagram reel was a caption that read, "To conclude her visit, Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh, had a protocol greeting with the President of the Republic, José Jerí and the Chancellor, Ambassador Hugo De Zela."

"We are proud that the visit of The Duchess continues to strengthen the more than 200 years of friendship and collaboration between Peru and the United Kingdom," it added.

The 60-year-old wife of Prince Edward had reportedly arrived in Panama after concluding her Peru visit on Friday.

This update from Duchess Sophie came on the same night King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday in Wales, alongside his wife Queen Camilla.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour

Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour
King Abdullah II touches down in Indonesia as part of his five-country Asia tour

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'
Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker breaks silence after facing dangerous incident in London

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday
His Majesty King Charles III takes driver’s seat for a tram-train journey in South Wales on his special day

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy
European Royal shows solidarity with Princess Eugenie in rare public appearance

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK
Sarah Ferguson hit with another setback amid reports of moving to Portugal

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch
The British monarch makes a delightful appearance in Wales to open a new project on his 77th birthday

Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication

Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication
The Duke of Sussex and Buckingham Palace spar over alleged courtesy claims

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday
Queen Camilla celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday in the most special way

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales
King Charles opens new South Wales Metro Depot on his 77th birthday

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show
The Monaco Royal Family shares significant update on Prince Charlène and Prince Albert's new engagement

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace
After a high-stake Palace meeting, the Royal Family delivers suprising news

King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday

King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday
King Charles turns 77 in regal style as a sweet surprise lights up the birthday celebration