Royal Hashemite Court shares update on King Abdullah amid Asia tour

King Abdullah has landed in Indonesia for his high-profile visit.
On Saturday, November 15, the Royal Hashemite Court took to its official Instagram Stories to share a major update about the monarch’s ongoing Asia tour.
The court reported that His Majesty has arrived in Indonesia – the fourth stop in his five-country Asia trip.
In the update, they also shared Abdullah’s visit program and schedule, noting that he will meet the representatives of the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund, Danantara.
During the trip, King Abdullah will also attend a joint military exercise.
Upon his arrival in the country on Friday, the King was welcomed by Indonesian fighter jets, photos of which were shared on the court’s Instagram handle.
On his first day, Abdullah held talks with Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, focusing on the strong ties between the two countries, and the latest developments in the Middle East.
During the meeting, the monarch stressed the depth of bilateral ties between Jordan and Indonesia, which spans over 75 years.
He also commended the country’s supportive view in maintaining peace and cooperation.
Notably, King Abdullah’s Asia tour – which comprises of five countries, including Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Pakistan – is set to conclude in Pakistan, where he will hold discussions with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.