King Felipe of Spain celebrates 40th anniversary of Oath of Flag ceremony 

King Felipe of Spain made a delightful appearance at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza to mark the 40th anniversary of the Oath of the Flag.
On Saturday, November 15, the Spanish Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to release a significant update on His Majesty's recent engagement.
"This morning, the fortieth anniversary of the Oath of the Flag of the XLV Promotion of the General Military Academy of Zaragoza; a ceremony that has gathered military authorities, former members of the promotion and family members, in remembrance and tribute to those who have served Spain," the King Felipe’s office stated in the caption.
They concluded, "The King entered the General Military Academy in September 1985, when the XLV promotion was in first place, and with it he performed the corresponding instruction until the Flag Oath in October of that year."
For those unaware, the Oath of the Flag ceremony in Spain is a solemn event where soldiers and civilians pledge their allegiance to the Spanish flag.
During this key event, new soldiers and cadets take this Oath as a crucial part of their military career, represented by kissing the flag of the Academia General Militar.