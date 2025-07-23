Pete Davidson reveals fatherhood plans amid girlfriend pregnancy

Pete Davidson has opened up about his fatherhood plans after announcing pregnancy news.
The former Saturday Night Live star announced last week that he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, 29.
During a chat with E! News, he shared, "[I'm looking forward to] being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have. I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it."
Pete also revealed some helpful advices he received from fellow SNL alumni Adam Sandler and Colin Jost.
“Everybody's just been super excited for me, because they know it's been my dream. They all just have been like, 'You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life.' Sandler gave me some great advice. It's been really nice that everyone's super excited,” he added.
The King of Staten Island actor admitted that he wanted everyone around him to be "excited" for his first child.
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt relationship:
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt went public about their romance in March 2025.
Some tabloids reported that the romantic couple might have started dating a few months earlier before making their relationship public.