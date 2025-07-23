Coldplay halts concert to honor late Ozzy Osbourne with moving Tribute

Coldplay has joined the nation to mourn the loss of legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne!

The popular British rock band, which was in headlines last week due to the viral Kiss-Cam moment, has dedicated their musical performance to the deceased musician.

For those unaware, Ozzy, the hellraising frontman of Black Sabbath, peacefully died at the age of 76 on Tuesday, July 22.

Shortly after the sad news broke on the internet, several celebrities took to their social media accounts to share their respective tributes for the departed soul.

Coldplay also took a moment during their headlining concert in Nashville on the same day, paying a moving homage to Ozzy.

According to the multiple circulating footage on X, the frontman of the band, Chris Martin, interrupted his performance and said, "We'd like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world, who was Ozzy Osbourne."

"We send our love to his family, Ozzy. We love you, wherever you're going," the 48-year-old singer noted.

Notably, Coldplay and the legendary musician, who was also known as the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, have never collaborated on-stage.  

Ozzy Osbourne's family confirmed the demise of the singer in an emotional statement on Tuesday, July 22. 

