Camila Cabello heats things up with billionaire beau in romantic getaway

Camila Cabello heats things up with billionaire beau in romantic getaway
Camila Cabello heats things up with billionaire beau in romantic getaway  

Camila Cabello turned up the heat in Ibiza with a romantic getaway alongside her billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub. 

The couple, who sparked romance speculation last year, was spotted enjoying quality time in Ibiza, Spain, on Monday, July 21. 

As reported by People, Cabello and Chalhoub shared multiple PDA-filled moments, leaving fans in awe. 

They were photographed sharing a passionate kiss on the beach, with the seaweed shore in the background. 

For their fun day by the water, the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter wore a simple black bikini paired with matching intimate apparel. 

While Chalhoub opted to go shirtless, showcasing his toned physique in a pair of camouflage swim shorts. 

For those unaware, the duo initially ignited dating rumours in November 2024, when they were spotted together at an Elie Saab fashion show after party in Saudi Arabia. 

A few months later, the two subtly confirmed their whirlwind romance during their cosy date night in St. Barts in January this year. 

Before her relationship with Chalhoub, Camila Cabello had brief romances with ex-boyfriends Shawn Mendes and Matthew Hussey. 

On the professional front, the singer released her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, on June 28 last year. 

She is also embarking on the Yours, C tour in support of the album, with dates across Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Pete Davidson reveals fatherhood plans amid girlfriend pregnancy

Pete Davidson reveals fatherhood plans amid girlfriend pregnancy
Pete Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt after a few months of dating

'All of Us Are Dead' season 2 returns with exciting new details on Netflix

'All of Us Are Dead' season 2 returns with exciting new details on Netflix
Netflix dropped a special video with exciting new updates regarding the upcoming K-drama, 'All of Us Are Dead'

Jennifer Lopez makes provocative confession about ex Ben Affleck in new song

Jennifer Lopez makes provocative confession about ex Ben Affleck in new song
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally parted ways earlier this year after messy legal battle

‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ drops spine-chilling Broadway trailer

‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ drops spine-chilling Broadway trailer
Broadway’s ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ unveils plot twist of Vecna’s dark origins

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's flirty premiere moment fuels dating rumours

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's flirty premiere moment fuels dating rumours
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson made joint appearance at the premiere night of their new film 'The Naked Gun'

Jonas Brothers’ dad breaks silence on buying band’s partial music catalog

Jonas Brothers’ dad breaks silence on buying band’s partial music catalog
Kevin Jonas Sr vows to keep Jonas Brothers' 'legacy thriving' after purchasing band’s partial music catalog

Taylor Swift's legacy to be honoured in new 'Channel 4' docuseries

Taylor Swift's legacy to be honoured in new 'Channel 4' docuseries
The 'Cardigan' singer is set to mark major milestone in the UK with brand-new documentary

Trisha Paytas reveals third baby's name: Explaining internet's wild baby theory

Trisha Paytas reveals third baby's name: Explaining internet's wild baby theory
Trisha Paytas has unveiled the name of her third baby whom she gave birth to in early July