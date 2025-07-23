Camila Cabello heats things up with billionaire beau in romantic getaway  

Camila Cabello turned up the heat in Ibiza with a romantic getaway alongside her billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub.
The couple, who sparked romance speculation last year, was spotted enjoying quality time in Ibiza, Spain, on Monday, July 21.
As reported by People, Cabello and Chalhoub shared multiple PDA-filled moments, leaving fans in awe.
They were photographed sharing a passionate kiss on the beach, with the seaweed shore in the background.
For their fun day by the water, the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter wore a simple black bikini paired with matching intimate apparel.
While Chalhoub opted to go shirtless, showcasing his toned physique in a pair of camouflage swim shorts.
For those unaware, the duo initially ignited dating rumours in November 2024, when they were spotted together at an Elie Saab fashion show after party in Saudi Arabia.
A few months later, the two subtly confirmed their whirlwind romance during their cosy date night in St. Barts in January this year.
Before her relationship with Chalhoub, Camila Cabello had brief romances with ex-boyfriends Shawn Mendes and Matthew Hussey.
On the professional front, the singer released her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, on June 28 last year.
She is also embarking on the Yours, C tour in support of the album, with dates across Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.