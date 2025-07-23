‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix with more mystery and twists

The fights, mysteries, and secrets in Wednesday Addams' world are far from over!
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on July 23, Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton announced that the Netflix hit series, Wednesday, has been renewed for season 3, ahead of the release of the second season.
The lead star of the most popular English-language series and its director have also teased that a spinoff series is in early discussions.
“Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” the co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough said in the statement.
Meanwhile, Miles Millar added, “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday. We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!”
While the duo announced season 3, they kept the plot details or release dates of the upcoming part under the cover.
The news comes just months before the release of season two, which is set to release in two parts.
Part 1 of Season 2 of Wednesday will be released on streaming giant on August 6 while the second half will arrive on September 3.
Wednesday season 1 remains the most-viewed English-language series on Netflix of all time.