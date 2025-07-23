Johnny Depp eyes serious romance with Angelina Jolie amid secret meetups


Johnny Depp is reportedly hoping to turn his rekindled bond with Angelina Jolie into something serious, as the former co-stars have been quietly meeting up for private dinners and secret rendezvous.

As per Radaronline, a source shared that The Tourists co-star sizzling chemistry is finally relaunching the spark.

"They've managed to get together in London and L.A. and even without anyone catching on because they're both very discreet and go to great efforts to stay under the radar," shared an insider.

The source went on to say, "They'll meet up in private suites at posh dinner spots and low-key clubs and play it cool, but it's stuck in this flirty see-saw zone for years."

Jolie allegedly wants to reconnect with the bewitched Depp, 61, who's keen on turning their meetings into a meaningful relationship.

The source revealed, "Johnny tells friends he would love to settle into a real romance with Angie – he's carried a torch for her for years."

It is reported that those around Depp believe Jolie could have laid the emotional groundwork for his turbulent relationship with Amber Heard.

"Johnny was like a version of Angie – beautiful and independent," noted the insider.

The source mentioned, "Angie is the kind of woman a man likes. She ticks the incredible sensual-and-highly-respected-and-well-read, that type of wishlist."

Sharing about Jolie’s feeling, a source stated, "Angie thinks the world of him. They were great fun together while filming The Tourist, and she's said he's a very special guy – a rare sort of intoxicating creature who's intriguing and inspires her creativity."

The insider disclosed, "Some think she's hung up on Johnny," adding, "Of course he's not the world's most eligible bachelor, but she's not discounting him either."

To note, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce in December 2024 after the legal battle in 2016.

On the other hand, the divorce settlement between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalized in January 2017, after a period of legal proceedings and a settlement reached in August 2016.

