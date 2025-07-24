Prince Harry’s cousin credits Meghan Markle for bold wedding choice

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, Maddison May Brudenell has opened up about following Meghan Markle's lead for her wedding dress.
Although, white wedding dresses were associated with virginity traditionally, Maddison opted for one just like Meghan Markle did for her wedding to Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex, who was previously married to an American producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014, donned a Clare Waight Keller design from Givenchy for her nuptials in 2018.
Now, Maddison took to her Instagram handle to share her thoughts on royal commentator Ingrid Seward's famous quote about Meghan.
“In the monarch’s view, it was not appropriate for a divorcée getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal,” Seward wrote in her book, My Mother and I.
Responding to this, Maddison began, “Not written about me but about Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex , needless to say when this article was flung in my face last week, I didn’t bat an eyelid.”
She further added, “Steward wrote how the late Queen only revealed her opinion to her closest confidantes and the Queen’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson, who is said to have been among those confidantes, apparently shared that that Meghan’s dress was improper – considering she had been married prior to Prince Harry.”
Maddison May Brudenell tied the knot for the second with Canadian welder Bret Kapetanov in October, last year.